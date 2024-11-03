Assam youths killed in motorcycle-truck collision on Shillong-Guwahati highway
A tragic collision on Shillong-Guwahati Highway claimed two lives as a motorcycle tried overtaking a truck. The victims, both from Assam, were crushed under the truck.
Two individuals from Assam were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck on Shillong – Guwahati National Highway 6, near Ri Bhoi district's Shangbangla, on November 3 morning.
The accident took place when the rider and the pillion rider on the motorcycle tried to overtake the truck resulting in a collision following which they fell beneath the truck and were crushed to death.
The rider has been identified as Nilutpal Dowari (23), a resident of Dibrugarh, while the pillion rider has been identified as Gargee Chutia (21) from Charaideo.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Nongpoh's Civil Hospital Morgue for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, the truck, bearing registration number AS01RC/0413 and the motorcycle - Royal Enfield Himalayan, bearing registration number AS01FF/3367, have been seized and kept at the Nongpoh Police Station.
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