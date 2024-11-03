Two individuals from Assam were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck on Shillong – Guwahati National Highway 6, near Ri Bhoi district's Shangbangla, on November 3 morning.

The accident took place when the rider and the pillion rider on the motorcycle tried to overtake the truck resulting in a collision following which they fell beneath the truck and were crushed to death.

The rider has been identified as Nilutpal Dowari (23), a resident of Dibrugarh, while the pillion rider has been identified as Gargee Chutia (21) from Charaideo.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Nongpoh's Civil Hospital Morgue for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the truck, bearing registration number AS01RC/0413 and the motorcycle - Royal Enfield Himalayan, bearing registration number AS01FF/3367, have been seized and kept at the Nongpoh Police Station.