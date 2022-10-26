An incident of firing was been reported from Tongla in Udalguri on October 25 night.

As per sources, four youths broke open the door of a residence and fired at businessman Goutam Baruah (43) and his wife Babita Baruah at around 11 o'clock on the night of October 25.

Notably, the miscreants could not be identified as they alleged covered their faces with black clothes.

Meanwhile, the victims Goutam Barua and his wife, a resident of Jalukbari, were seriously injured.

On the other hand, another man identified as Manav Deka also sustain seriously injures while trying to save the couple.

Meanwhile, all the victims are currently in the Tongla State Hospital and the police are currently investigating the matter.

This is a breaking story, more details awaited.