Guwahati: Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stated on Saturday that some youths from Assam are suspected of joining the illegal separatist organisation United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

While addressing to media, Mahanta said that state Police are aware of reports of several adolescents, both male and female, going missing and suspected of joining the group.

He further added that these reports have been taken seriously by the Assam Police, and required steps will be taken as a result.

It may be mentioned that two girls identified as Rumi Das and Saraswati Das of Guwahati’s Kharghuli area have been reported missing since February 15.