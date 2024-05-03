In a shocking incident in Mangaldoi, renowned YouTuber and actor Deepjyoti Deka, known for the 'Khitei Kai' series, was attacked by unidentified miscreants.

Deka sustained injuries from the assault and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, leaving local police and the public baffled.

As the investigations continue, questions about the circumstances leading to the violent encounter persist. This incident underlines the vulnerability of public figures and the need to ensure their safety.

Concerns about the safety of public figures have been reignited, leading to calls for more robust measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

As Deka receives treatment, the community awaits further updates on his condition and hopes for swift action to apprehend the culprits. This incident underscores the need for vigilance and unity in protecting the welfare of individuals in society.