Assam: Zero tolerance for delay in flood control works, says Pijush Hazarika

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has made it clear that the government is keeping a close watch on all flood and erosion control projects under the Water Resources Department (WRD). Stressing the importance of public safety, he said there will be zero tolerance for any delay or negligence in such works.

Hazarika said that senior officials of the Water Resources Department, along with engineers and field-level staff, have been actively inspecting several key sites. These include the Right Bank of the River Longai in Dullavpur, where breach closing work is underway and the Left Bank of the River Shingla in Panchdali, where erosion has posed serious challenges.

Moreover, the team reviewed repair work for breach-like damage near the sluice gate at Karchar Khal, located on the Right Bank of the River Longai. This stretch falls under the Sribhumi Water Resources Division and the repair is considered crucial to protect nearby areas from possible flood threats.

In another significant update, the minister mentioned his recent visit to Borachuburi in Da-Parbatia, a flood and erosion-hit area. “I went there to assess the situation firsthand and assured the people that the government is committed to taking every necessary step to resolve their problems,” he said.

Minister Hazarika also appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, who recently inspected the ongoing construction of an RCC flood wall and the strengthening of the sluice gate at Khanajan Channel. These projects, funded under NIDA and NABARD schemes, are being executed under the Kamrup Metro Water Resources Division based in Guwahati. The goal is to strengthen flood defense in one of the most densely populated districts of the state.

Floods and erosion are recurring problems in Assam, especially during the monsoon season, causing damage to homes, farmland, and public infrastructure. Many rivers, including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries like Longai and Shingla, swell beyond danger levels leading to breaches in embankments and water logging in low-lying areas.