Assam zoo set for Rs 340-crore makeover, bird aviary and toy train among new attractions

Assam’s State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati is set for a major redevelopment under a project worth around Rs 340 crore, with the government aiming to turn it into a world-class wildlife destination.

Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced the plans on October 2 while inaugurating the 72nd Wildlife Week celebrations at the zoo and reviewing the progress of ongoing construction and development work.

The redevelopment includes new infrastructure and visitor facilities, while the government plans to retain and make use of the zoo’s natural surroundings.

“With several new additions, we are rebuilding the zoo and once the work is completed, I believe we will be able to transform it into a leading zoo, not only in India but also internationally,” Baruah said.

One of the key attractions planned under the project is a large bird aviary. According to the minister, the facility is being developed on a substantial scale and could potentially become one of the largest bird aviaries in the world.

A toy train is also being planned to help visitors move around the sprawling zoo complex. The facility is expected to make it easier for tourists to explore different parts of the zoo while improving accessibility.

Baruah said the ongoing work was progressing satisfactorily, with the shape of several proposed facilities expected to become visible over the next three to four months. However, he said the complete redevelopment would take more time.

As part of the planning process, Forest Department officials have visited zoological parks in Bengaluru and Chennai to study their facilities and identify practices that could be incorporated into the Assam project.

The minister also inaugurated the Wildlife Week programmes, which began with a Gaja Puja. A bike rally involving forest personnel was subsequently flagged off from the zoo to Pobitora.

Earlier on Gandhi Jayanti, Baruah paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and inspected various ongoing development works at the zoo and botanical garden.

Senior Forest Department officials, along with zoo officers and staff, attended the programme.