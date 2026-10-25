A peaceful protest demanding justice for Assamese singer Zubeen Garg will be held at Chachal in Guwahati on October 30, following a call by the All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club. The protest is scheduled from 10 am to 2 pm, with the organisers appealing to fans, supporters and members of the public to participate.

Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, announced the programme in a Facebook post, urging people who loved the singer to come together and raise their voices peacefully for justice.

The organisers said they had applied for the necessary administrative permission to hold the demonstration at Chachal in the Six Mile area of Guwahati.

October 30 protest follows response to earlier demonstration

According to the fan club, the decision to organise the demonstration followed the response to a protest held on October 12. Several people had expressed their willingness to participate in the earlier programme but could not attend because it had been organised at short notice.

The organisers have now called for wider participation in the October 30 demonstration, hoping to bring together supporters from different parts of Assam.

The appeal emphasised that the programme should remain peaceful, with participants collectively raising their demand for justice for the singer.

The demonstration is being organised under the banner of the All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club. The organisers have invited fans, well-wishers and members of the public to join the programme.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam's most prominent musical figures, died in Singapore in September 2025. His death triggered widespread public concern in Assam, with fans and supporters continuing to seek justice in the case.

The October 30 demonstration is expected to bring together supporters in Guwahati to reiterate their demand for justice.