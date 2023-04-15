Pro-scribed militant group Kamtapur Liberation Organisation leader Jaiprakash Barman alias Jon Koch on April 15 stated that popular singer Zubeen Garg is an artist and hence being an artist he has full right to speak his mind and put forward his comments.

The KLO leader was speaking to the media regarding Zubeen Garg’s recent remarks where he had opposed the idea of a separate Kamtapur state. Koch said, “Zubeen is an artist. Like he says, an artist has no obligations to religion, caste or creed, hence he is free to speak his mind. It is a sensitive and a controversial issue hence I have no right to comment on this”

Meanwhile, the KLO leader while speaking to reporters stated that the Home Ministry till now is extending their support to the group and hence they are optimistic of a positive outcome after the talks end. The KLO leader also said that the government has allowed KLO cadres to move freely on the occasion of Bihu subject to conditions, however KLO president Jeevan Singha has not taken advantage of the free movement.

“We reached Guwahati on January 18. Our sole demand as mentioned in the memorandum forwarded to Government of India is for a separate Kamtapur state or UTC through peaceful talks. As per the Government, six districts within Assam, eight from West Bengal and three districts from Bihar would comprises Kamtapur state as mentioned in the memorandum. Out talks with the Home Ministry is underway as it is a sensitive issue. Indian government is extending considerable support to our demand. But due to few hurdles our talks are moving at a slow pace”, said Jon Koch while speaking to the media.

Also read : Assam: Talks with government on sovereign Kamtapur state moving at slow pace, says KLO leader