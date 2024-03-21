Assamese actor Spandan Borthakur tragically died from a cardiac arrest while onboard a train in Tripura on the evening of March 20. Borthakur known for his versatile performances, made a notable mark in the film industry.

Borthakur began his journey in the film industry with his debut in the movie "Astittwa," where he received praise for his portrayal of a significant negative character. His talent further shone in the nationally and internationally acclaimed Hindi short film "Sorry," where he starred alongside actor Ravi Sarma. Additionally he was actively involved in the upcoming films "Hanuman" by Himanshu Prasad Das and "Local KungFu3" by Kenny Basumatary, both currently in production.

Recently, Borthakur showcased his versatility by portraying the role of AASU Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya in a web series, displaying his ability to adapt to diverse characters.

Apart from his acting career, Borthakur was a graduate in Mathematics from Cotton College and was actively engaged in various NGOs focusing on environmental and wildlife conservation efforts. Additionally, he had a professional background representing major international apparel brands in the northeastern region.

The sudden demise of Spandan Borthakur has left the Assamese film industry and his fans in shock and mourning, as they remember him for his remarkable contributions and versatile talent.