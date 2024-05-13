Renowned actor and filmmaker Aimee Baruah is set to grace the Bharat Pavilion at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, scheduled from May 14th to 25th, with her captivating presence.

Baruah, who walked the red carpet for the second consecutive year in 2023, made a bold fashion statement by adorning herself in a traditional Assamese red and black pat silk Mekhela Chador. Sources close to the actress revealed that Cannes protocol allows for either a gown or a traditional outfit to be chosen for the red carpet, and Baruah opted to showcase the culturally rich heritage of her home state, Assam, through her attire.

The exquisite Mekhela Chador worn by Baruah was designed by Adityam Saikia, an emerging designer, and meticulously crafted by local weavers and artisans from Jalukbari. The choice of muga silk for the attire further accentuated its elegance and cultural significance.

Baruah is a recipient of the prestigious National Film Award, and her appearance at Cannes not only celebrates her artistic achievements but also highlights the diversity and beauty of Indian traditional attire on an international platform.