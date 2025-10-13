Assamese actress Amrita Gogoi calls for digital uprising: “We need justice within 10 days for Zubeen Garg”

Acclaimed Assamese actress Amrita Gogoi has launched a digital movement demanding justice for the singer’s untimely death.

Taking to Facebook earlier today, Gogoi urged people across Assam and beyond to unite in a synchronized online protest, emphasizing collective action to amplify the call for truth and accountability.

“I am thinking of a digital movement,” she wrote in Assamese. “At a fixed time, let us all write the same two sentences together on every social media platform. Whether the movement gains publicity or not, I want everyone to feel that we are united in this cause.”

The campaign is scheduled for 10 AM on Monday, October 13, 2025, when participants are encouraged to post or share two hashtags simultaneously — #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days and #JusticeForZubeenGarg — across all major social media platforms.

Amrita further urged her followers to share her post or replicate the same message to maximize its reach, creating what she describes as a “unified digital echo for justice.”

Her post gained rapid traction within hours, drawing hundreds of reactions, shares, and supportive comments, as fans, fellow artists, and admirers of Zubeen Garg rallied behind her online initiative.