Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya on January 17 said that she is happy with her personal and professional life and is not joining politics.



Interestingly, news news about Barsha Rani Baishaya joining the politics was circulated in different media houses in Assam. Sharing a video on social media and rubbishing the news, Barsha Rani said that she is completely unaware how the news came into limelight.

"I just want to tell all the people of Assam and to all media persons and confirm that news that i am not joining politics or any political party or politics.The news is totally fake."

Barsha Rani said that she has no interest as she has started new journey in her life and is happy in her profession.

She further said that she loves assam and assamese culture.

" I love Assam and will fight fight for the cause to protect and safeguard our Assamese culture and identity."

Expressing sadness over the fake news , Barsha Rani asked news channels not to circulate fake news without confiring it.

"I am sad and unhappy that such fake news was circulated in different news channel. I wish if news channels would have called me and asked me about the news before publishing it." , she added.

Earlier on December, 2022, actress Barsha Rani Bishaya met with a car accident at the Sukapha area of Charaideo district of Assam.

As per reports, the actress was on her way back from a program in Sonari when the accident took place.

The actor’s Tata Hexa car bearing registration number AS 01 DR 8911 crashed into an Alto car at the Sukapha area.