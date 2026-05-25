Assamese children’s magazines ‘Mouchak’ and ‘Notun Aabiskar’ digitally archived at University of California

Assam Minister Bimal Borah on May 25, said two iconic Assamese children’s magazines, Mouchak and Notun Aabiskar, have been digitally archived at the University of California, marking a significant step in preserving Assamese literary and cultural heritage.

In a post on X, Borah said the magazines, which shaped the childhoods of generations of Assamese readers, are now part of a global digital archive.

“Mouchak & Notun Aabiskar — the magazines that shaped Assamese childhoods for generations are now digitally archived at the University of California. Our stories, our language, our wonder are now preserved for the world,” the minister wrote.





Mouchak & Notun Aabiskar ~ the magazines that shaped Assamese childhoods for generations are now digitally archived at the @UofCalifornia.



Our stories, our language, our wonder are NOW preserved for the world. pic.twitter.com/4QlBS6itkb — Bimal Borah (@BimalBorah119) May 25, 2026

Mouchak and Notun Aabiskar are widely regarded as influential Assamese-language magazines that introduced generations of children to literature, science, imagination and storytelling.

The digital archiving is expected to make the publications accessible to researchers, students and readers across the world while also helping preserve Assamese language and literary traditions for future generations.