In a bid to revitalize and elevate the Assamese film industry, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emphasized the urgent need for a significant transformation in various aspects of film production. Speaking on January 15, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of upgrading digital systems, graphics, sound, and overall storytelling to meet the evolving standards of the film industry.

"The time has come for a comprehensive transformation of Assamese Cinema – from our digital infrastructure to the very language and narratives of our films," stated Chief Minister Sarma. He stressed that the Assamese film industry must embrace modern techniques, including better graphics, motion, and other elements, to compete in today's dynamic cinematic landscape.

Chief Minister Sarma drew attention to the disparity between Assamese cinema and its counterparts in South India and Bollywood. He noted that while South Indian cinema has been successful in incorporating beautiful art techniques, Assamese cinema has often adhered to traditional performance approaches, making it challenging to attract a broader audience.

Citing recent developments in the film industry, Chief Minister Sarma referenced an interview with a cinema hall director. The director pointed out that, post-COVID, people have increased their movie consumption significantly. Contrary to initial concerns that OTT platforms would overshadow cinema halls, both have witnessed simultaneous growth.

"There is no shortage of cinema audiences, but if Assamese cinema lags behind in terms of quality, we cannot compel the audience to invest in cinema halls," Chief Minister Sarma asserted. He expressed the need for a competitive mindset within the Assamese film industry to ensure its relevance and appeal.

Acknowledging the regret expressed by some producers about the perceived lack of interest in Assamese cinema, Chief Minister Sarma encouraged filmmakers to embrace innovation and strive for excellence. "We must bridge the gap between regional and mainstream cinema, ensuring that Assamese films are not only culturally rich but also technically advanced," he said.