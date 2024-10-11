The Assamese community in Chennai began their first-ever Durga Puja celebration on October 9, marking a significant cultural milestone for the diaspora in the southern city. Organised by the Assam Spiritual Society, the four-day event is being held at Odisha Bhawan in Palikaranai till October 12.

Organisers expect 1,500 to 2,000 attendees from Chennai and Pondicherry to participate in the festivities. This turnout represents a substantial portion of the estimated 3,000 to 3,500 Assamese residents in Chennai, who work across various sectors including professional services, hospitality, and security.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, President of the Assam Spiritual Society, highlighted the event's significance, and said, "We warmly invite everyone in Chennai to join us in celebrating Durga Puja and to partake in this meaningful celebration of our culture and traditions."

According to the society, this celebration is not just about preserving the traditions, but also sharing their rich cultural heritage with the broader Chennai community.

The puja focuses on themes of unity, prosperity, and spirituality. Traditional rituals, cultural performances, and Assamese cuisine are key features of the celebration. Organisers have also planned educational workshops to inform attendees about the festival's significance and Assamese culture.

This inaugural event serves a dual purpose - strengthening bonds within the Assamese community while fostering cultural exchange with local residents. The organisers have extended an open invitation to all Chennai residents, regardless of their background, to join in the festivities.