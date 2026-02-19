Assamese community will become almost minority in 2027 Census: Himanta

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 19 claimed in the Assembly that the Assamese community would become “almost” a minority in the 2027 Census, describing the current period as a “very dark time” in the state’s political and demographic journey.

Speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address, Sarma told the House, “During the 2027 Census, the Assamese community will become almost a minority,” without providing further elaboration or statistical projections to support the assertion.

The Chief Minister said the BJP-led government was striving to keep a “lamp” alive that was giving “courage to everyone” amid changing demographic realities. “Today, people from Dhubri as well as Majuli call me and say ‘I am safe and secured’. We are marching towards (being a) minority, but just one lamp is giving light and courage,” he said.

Sarma has on earlier occasions expressed concern over demographic trends in the state, claiming that if the current growth rate continues, the Muslim population in Assam could become almost equal to that of Hindus by 2041.

According to the 2011 Census, Assam’s total population stood at 3.12 crore. Of this, 1.07 crore were Muslims, accounting for 34.22 per cent, while 1.92 crore were Hindus.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has frequently highlighted demographic shifts in Assam, pointing out that the number of Muslim-majority districts increased from six in 2001 to nine in 2011. Although the 2021 Census was not conducted, BJP leaders have claimed that at least 11 districts now have a Muslim majority.

In 2001, when Assam had 23 districts, Muslims formed a majority in six districts—Dhubri (74.29 per cent), Goalpara (53.71 per cent), Barpeta (59.37 per cent), Nagaon (51 per cent), Karimganj (52.3 per cent) and Hailakandi (57.63 per cent).

By 2011, the number of districts had risen to 27, and nine were recorded as Muslim-majority: Dhubri (79.67 per cent), Goalpara (57.52 per cent), Barpeta (70.74 per cent), Morigaon (52.56 per cent), Nagaon (55.36 per cent), Karimganj (56.36 per cent), Hailakandi (60.31 per cent), Bongaigaon (50.22 per cent) and Darrang (64.34 per cent).