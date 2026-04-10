Assamese daily’s office attacked in Assam's Lakhimpur, probe underway

Unidentified miscreants attacked the office of Assamese daily Asomiya Pratidin in North Lakhimpur, vandalising property and raising concerns over press freedom, police said on April 10.

According to officials, the incident is suspected to have taken place on Thursday night, when unknown persons hurled stones at the newspaper’s office, breaking window panes. The office, which houses the North Lakhimpur edition, is located on the first floor of a building in the town.

Staff members discovered the damage when they opened the office on Friday morning. Window panes were found shattered, and stones were seen scattered inside the premises.

Police said an investigation has been launched and efforts are underway to identify those involved. “We have learnt that miscreants attacked the office with stones. Window panes were broken. We have started an investigation and arrests will be made soon,” a police officer said, adding that CCTV footage from the area is being examined for leads.

The incident comes close on the heels of another alleged attack last month, when bundles of the same newspaper were reportedly burnt in Sivasagar district.

The development has drawn sharp political reactions. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi condemned the attack and demanded swift action against those responsible. He also criticised the lack of police response in the earlier incident.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) also condemned the vandalism. In a statement, party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagdish Bhuyan called for the immediate identification and arrest of the culprits.

Calling the incident a serious threat to press freedom, the opposition parties said such acts of intimidation cannot be tolerated in a democratic society.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly was held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.