In a moment of immense pride for Assam, fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta's creations dazzled the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, which concluded on May 25. The event saw two renowned supermodels, Mirka Octavia Hendricks and Valeria Hjetenace, showcasing Dutta's latest designs, capturing the attention of top photographers and fashion enthusiasts worldwide.



The red carpet at Cannes, the global epicenter of talent, beauty, and fashion, was lit up by the magical attire designed by Dutta. This marked a significant achievement for the Assamese designer, further establishing her presence in the international fashion industry.



Dutta, an acclaimed entrepreneur from Assam, has made a name for herself in the fiercely competitive world of fashion. Her designs have already received international recognition, and the display at Cannes was another testament to her growing influence. The supermodels' attire, meticulously crafted in Dutta's Guwahati-based textile enterprise, received widespread admiration at the prestigious event.



In addition to the supermodels, Sanjukta Dutta herself graced the red carpet wearing the traditional Assamese Mekhela Chador. This highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Assam and brought a touch of the state’s tradition to the global stage.



For a brief moment, the elegant garments worn by Hendricks and Hjetenace became the focal point for the world's leading photographers and videographers. This not only showcased Dutta's talent but also placed Assamese fashion in the global spotlight.



Dutta’s participation and the supermodels' appearance in her designs underscored the cultural significance and aesthetic beauty of Assamese fashion, earning accolades from fashion critics and audiences alike.