The High Commission of India in Colombo is breaking new ground by presenting Borgeet, traditional Assamese devotional songs, in the Sinhala language for the first time.

This cultural initiative marks the 576th birth anniversary of Srimant Sankardev, the 15th-century Assamese saint-scholar who composed these lyrical works.

Borgeet, which typically opens prayer services in Assamese monasteries and religious centres, will now reach a broader audience in Sri Lanka. Prof Ankur Dutta, Director of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, hailed the event as a milestone, emphasising the songs' first-ever performance in a foreign language.

The cultural exchange has garnered attention in India, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressing his approval on social media. "I am so happy to see efforts to take Gurujona's teachings to other countries," Sarma tweeted, adding, "His philosophy of a just and equitable society has immense global relevance."