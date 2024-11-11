Chennai's Assamese community marked two milestone celebrations on November 9 at Assam Bhawan - the Bhaxa Gaurav Hapta commemorating Assamese's classical language status and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Diwas honouring the legendary musician.

The week-long language celebration featured poetry recitations, cultural performances and discussions highlighting Assamese literary heritage. Community members, especially youth, participated in programmes designed to strengthen their connection with their mother tongue.

Musical tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika included renditions of his iconic compositions "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" and "Dil Hoom Hoom Kare." Known as the "Bard of Brahmaputra," Hazarika's songs continue to resonate across regional boundaries.

Wapang Toshi, President of Northeast Welfare Association & NCF, emphasised the importance of cultural preservation in his address. Chennai Manipur Forum President Prithiviraj Singh Tamo spoke about fostering unity among northeastern communities.

The joint celebration, organised by Assam Bhawan Chennai, Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam and Assam Association Chennai, drew poets, artists, students and professionals from the region.

Attendees noted that the dual celebration strengthened bonds within the northeastern diaspora while preserving their linguistic and cultural identity in Tamil Nadu's capital.