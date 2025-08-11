Assamese film ‘Hiraeth’ to premiere at Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2025

Assamese cinema Hiraeth, written, shot and directed by Chow Partha Borgohain, has been selected for the 2025 Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The 16th edition of the festival will be held from September 14 to 21 in Chicago, USA and the film will compete in the in-competition category.

The world premiere of Hiraeth will take place at CSAFF, which will showcase films from across the globe. The festival’s red-carpet opening night is scheduled for September 19 in downtown Chicago, with the closing ceremony on September 21.

Shot mainly in Dibrugarh, Hiraeth is a 100-minute Assamese-language drama rooted in social realism. The story follows Pori, a village woman whose life is torn apart by a devastating flood, forcing her and her husband to leave for the city. Once there, they face the harsh realities of poverty, inequality, corruption, and exploitation. Starring Meghali Kalita, Ashim Kumar Sharma and Atanu Mahanta in leading roles, the film is a portrait of resilience and the unrecognised struggles of people living on society’s margins.

Speaking about the selection, director Chow Partha Borgohain said, “I am very overwhelmed and happy by the recognition and love this film is receiving,” he said. “This story is for those who live with dignity despite hardship, for those whose work silently fuels the progress of others. I owe this to my mother, my mother-in-law, who also helped finance the film, and to my wife, whose trust and love made it possible. I hope Pori’s journey inspires reflection on the inequalities we accept as normal.”

The film also features Dipankar Sharma, Archana Bezbaruah, Vishwa Kinkar Baruah, Hemanta Rajkonwar, Smritirekha Chetia Handique, Pradipta Pran Bhattacharya, Rimjhim Deka, Rumi Sharma Pathak, and Bhoirab Phukan. Produced by Sengpem Borgohain with Subhitya Borgohain and Ruchie Baruah as executive producers, the film’s cinematography is by Borgohain himself. Production design is by Jayanta Gogoi, editing by Kavin Adithya and music by AT Ram.

Born in Along, Arunachal Pradesh, in 1986, Borgohain grew up across different districts of the state as his father served in the Arunachal Pradesh Police. After schooling in Arunachal, he studied Visual Arts at Madras Christian College and later pursued film and motion photography at Mindscreen Film Institute, Chennai. Since 2014, he has worked as a freelance cinematographer and director.