Assamese feature film "Jiya," directed by Kenny Basumatary and produced by Sarmistha Chakravorty, is set for release in Assam theaters on May 17. The announcement was made by the cast and crew members during a press conference in Jorhat on May 6.

The film has already garnered attention, having been adjudged Best Film at the Prag Cine Awards this year. Additionally, it received three other awards for Best Screenplay and Dialogue (Kenny Basumatary & Sarmistha Chakravorty), Best Singer Male (Angarag Papon Mahanta), and Best Background Score (Ambar Das).

"Jiya" marks a departure from Basumatary's usual comedic style, with the director describing it as his first "serious, but not boring" film. Written and produced by Sarmistha Chakravorty, the film tells the story of Jiya, a resilient young woman played by Sarmistha herself, who navigates the challenges of single motherhood while escaping from an abusive marriage.

The film's trailer, edited by Protim Khaound, offers a glimpse into Jiya's struggles and introduces Pallavi (Eepsita Hazarika) as her steadfast friend. Basumatary's signature comic treatment is woven into the narrative, promising an engaging experience for the audience.

Chakravorty emphasized that "Jiya" is not just Jiya's story but a tribute to every woman and mother, portraying their daily struggles and strength. Basumatary expressed anticipation for the audience's reaction, confident that they will appreciate the effort put in by the cast and crew.

The film's music has already gained popularity, with songs like "Xopun Xopun Loga" and "Ei Xadhu" receiving thousands of hits. Notable tracks include "Nuphuta Junak" by Maitrayee Patar and "Kothabur Jodi Hool Hoy" by Eepsita Hazarika and Sarmistha Chakravorty. The soundtrack, featuring ethereal vocals by Chakravorty, adds depth to the film's emotional landscape.