Assamese film ‘Moi Eti Nixhasor’ explores social realities, wins international acclaim

The Assamese film “Moi Eti Nixhasor” (Koduwa the Nightbird) has received the Award of Excellence – Special Mention at the Accolade Global Film Competition, placing it among the top ten entries of the international festival. The film has also been selected for the Covellite International Film Festival 2026 in the USA, gaining praise for its storytelling and audience engagement.



Directed by Bidyut Kotoky and produced with support from the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and the banner Red River & Blue Hills, the film has been lauded for its high artistic and technical standards. Kotoky said the recognition highlights the universal appeal of human emotions, which transcend geographical and cultural boundaries.



“Moi Eti Nixhasor” tells the story of Koduwa, an enigmatic village thief known for his cunning and wit, whose honest attempts to improve his life are repeatedly frustrated by the whims and dictates of local powers. The film raises a poignant question for audiences: “Who is actually the real thief?”



Based on a true story by senior journalist and author Anuradha Sharma Pujari, the film stars noted theatre actor Gunomoni Baruah in the lead role, supported by senior and junior artistes from the Assamese film industry. Kotoky added that although the film is set in a remote Assamese village and in the not-so-distant past, it reflects social and political challenges that resonate globally.



The director expressed hope that once the film is commercially released in Assam in the coming months, it will receive similar love and appreciation from audiences in the state.