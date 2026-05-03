Assamese film ‘Moi Eti Nixhasor’ wins double honours at Houston WorldFest 2026

Assamese feature film Moi Eti Nixhasor has brought international recognition to Assam after winning two prestigious awards at the 59th edition of the WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival 2026 in the United States.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Bidyut Kotoky, the film won the Platinum Remi Award for Best Dark Comedy, while editor Pallavi Kotoky received the Gold Remi Award for Best Editing.

Set against Assam’s social and political backdrop, the film follows the life of Koduwa, a witty village thief navigating prejudice, unrest, and survival with humour and emotion. The story raises deeper questions about morality and society, ultimately asking who the “real thief” truly is.

Speaking about the achievement, Bidyut Kotoky said the recognition at one of the world’s oldest independent film festivals was overwhelming and reaffirmed that human emotions transcend geographical boundaries.

The filmmaker noted that although the story is rooted in a remote Assamese village, its themes of social conflict and human struggle resonate universally in today’s world.

The film is based on a true story written by senior journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari and stars noted theatre actor Gunomoni Baruah in the lead role. It has been produced by National Film Development Corporation along with production house Blue River & Blue Hills.

Prior to its Houston success, the film had also received the Award of Excellence Special Mention at the Accolade Global Film Competition in the United States and was selected for the Covellite International Film Festival 2026.