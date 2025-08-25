‘Assamese identity on the brink of extinction’: Himanta Biswa Sarma hits out at Syeda Hameed

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on August 25, criticised activist Syeda Saiyidain Hameed, following her controversial statements about Bangladeshi immigrants, declaring that his state would resist illegal infiltration "till the last drop of our blood."

The chief minister's fiery response came after Hameed, a former Planning Commission member and close associate of the Gandhi family, made remarks during a recent visit to Assam suggesting Bangladeshis have a right to reside in the state.

"People like Syeda Hameed, a close confidant of the Gandhi family legitimise illegal infiltrators, as they seek to realise Jinnah's dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan," Sarma tweeted. "Today, Assamese identity is on the brink of extinction because of the tacit support of people like her."

The controversy centres on Hameed's statements made during an assessment visit to evaluate the situation regarding citizenship, evictions, and treatment of Muslims in Assam. "What is wrong if they are Bangladeshis? Bangladeshis are also humans. Earth is so large; Bangladeshis can live here," she had stated, adding that "Allah has made this earth for humans, not for devils."

Sarma's response invoked Assam's historical resistance, referencing 17th-century Ahom general Lachit Barphukan. "We are the sons and daughters of Lachit Barphukan, WE WILL FIGHT till the last drop of our blood to save our State and our identity," he declared.

The chief minister made his position on illegal immigration crystal clear: "Let me make it very clear, Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam, it is not their land. Anyone sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyards. Assam is not up for grabs by illegal infiltrators, NOT NOW, NOT EVER."

Hameed visited Assam as part of a high-profile delegation that included lawyer Prashant Bhushan, activist Harsh Mander, and former Rajya Sabha MP Jawahar Sircar. The group accused the Assam government of targeting Muslims by labelling them as Bangladeshis and claimed that Indian Muslims were being unlawfully pushed out of the state.

Bhushan alleged that the state government was "engaged in unlawful and illegal activities, including pushing out Indian citizens to Bangladesh, evicting people from their land, and demolishing homes."

The delegation's visit was organised by Asom Nagarik Sanmilan, a local civil society forum, though they reported restricted access to Goalpara district, where forest land evictions have reportedly occurred.