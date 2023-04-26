The entrance gate of the revered Kedarnath temple has been adorned with the Assamese Japi and an astonishing 20,000 quintals of flowers in an unique display of art and culture on April 25.

As a result, a captivating visual spectacle has been created that will enthrall tourists from all over the world.

At this famous spot, the Assamese Japi, a representation of traditional craftsmanship and heritage of Assam, shines brightly in its modern guise.

The revered Kedarnath Dham's doors were opened for the pilgrims amid loud drumbeats and the chanting of shlokas (hymns) on April 25.

The Japi is a crucial component of Assamese culture and customs. It is a conical hat made of bamboo and covered in vibrant silk and cotton material. For decades, it has represented honour and dignity to the Assamese people. The Japi is also hung from walls or ceilings as a decorative object during celebrations and social events.

It needs mention here that this specific collaboration between the Assamese people and the revered Kedarnath temple is a shining illustration of how various cultures can coexist to create something truly exceptional. It is also evidence of the influence of art and its capacity to unite people.