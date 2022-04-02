After a video of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal refusing to speak in Assamese went viral on social media, Assam Chief Minister ?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the MLA to learn Assamese.

Speaking to the media, Assam's Chief Minister stated, "We cannot accept Sirajuddin Ajmal's words. I would appreciate it if he could learn Assamese.

Staying abroad does not imply that you are illiterate in your home country's language."

This comes after AIUDF Jamunamukh constituency MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal allegedly refused to speak in Assamese in front of the media at the Assam Legislative Assembly's premises.

The legislator declared him and his elder brother as 'International figures' and stated that the AIUDF party is not limited to Assam alone as it is a national party now.

"I cannot speak Assamese; hence, I am speaking in English. AIUDF party is not limited to Assam alone, it's a national party now and my brother Maulana Badruddin Ajmal is an 'International Figure' so everyone should know it in English. It's my choice, I can speak in any language," said the MLA of Jamunamukh.