Tech giants Google finally announced their decision to integrate the Assamese language to Google translate, marking a watershed moment. Apart from Assamese, Google Translate now supports seven other Indian languages, including Mizo from Mizoram and Meiteilon from Manipur.

According to Google executives, the internet titans added 24 new languages to Google Translate in their most recent update, with Sanskrit being the most popular.

Google Translate is also introducing the first languages from Northeast India, according to the officials. Sanskrit, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Dogri, Konkani, Maithili, Mizo, and Meiteilon are the eight new languages added to the total of 24. (Manipuri).

Google Translate now supports a total of 19 Indian languages as a result of this latest release. This announcement was given late in the night of May 11 at the annual Google conference.