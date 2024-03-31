The literary world mourns the loss of Bishweshwar Hazarika, a distinguished Assamese litterateur, professor and linguist who passed away at the age of 91. Hazarika breathed his last on Saturday night at the Kuntal Goswami Memorial Trust Hospital in Guwahati, leaving behind a profound legacy of contributions to Assamese literature and linguistics.

Born on July 31, 1933, in Baramukhia village of Sarupathar under Golaghat district, Hazarika was the son of Khageshwar Hazarika and Soneshwari Hazarika. Throughout his illustrious career he garnered widespread acclaim for his scholarly pursuits and deep understanding of language and literature.

In recognition of his exceptional achievements, Hazarika was bestowed with the prestigious title of Sahitya Acharya by the Assam Sahitya Sabha in 2014, highlighting his significant impact on Assamese literature and his unwavering commitment to its advancement.

Among his notable works, Hazarika translated the seminal research book 'Assamese: Its Formation & Development' by renowned litterateur-scholar Dr. Banikanta Kakati into Assamese. He also authored the 'Assamese-Boro-Rabha Trilingual Dictionary', showcasing his dedication to linguistic scholarship and cultural preservation.

Additionally, Hazarika served as the editor of the first volume (2003) of "অসমীয়া সাহিত্যৰ বুৰঞ্জী" (The History of Assamese Literature), and authored several significant works including "Assamese Language: Origin and Development" (1985), "অসমীয়া ভাষাৰ উৎপত্তি আৰু ক্ৰমবিকাশ" (The Origin and Evolution of the Assamese Language), "Caitanya's Impact of the Vaisnavism of Assam" (1994), and "Charyagitikosh" (2012).

Hazarika's scholarly pursuits extended beyond literature, encompassing important studies on Charyapada, inscriptions, and the history of Assam. His profound insights and meticulous research have enriched the cultural and intellectual landscape of Assam.

The passing of Bishweshwar Hazarika marks the end of an era in Assamese literature. However, his contributions will continue to inspire generations of scholars and readers alike. The literary fraternity extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers, mourning the loss of a visionary and prolific intellect.