In a moment of soaring pride for the people of Assam, two Assamese mountaineers - Bhaskar Baruah and Jayanta Nath unfurled the National Flag and the Gamusa at Mt Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain peak on May 25 at around 7:15 AM.

With this, Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) has become the first organisation from the Northeast to have this unique distinction.

Taking to the Twitter handle, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "We are honoured to have supported this endeavour. My congratulations to the Mountaineers and AMA."

Also Read: President Murmu flags off Kanchenjunga expedition of Assam mountaineering body

In a moment of soaring pride for us, glad to share that 7:15 am today, two Assamese mountaineers - Bhaskar Baruah and Jayanta Nath unfurled the Tiranga and the Gamnusa at Mt Kanchenjunga, 3rd highest mountain peak.



With this, Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) has become… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 25, 2023

Earlier in April, President Droupadi Murmu flagged off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023 by handing over the national flag and ice-axe baton to the leader of a team of the Assam Mountaineering Association.

During the second day of her Assam visit, the President extended her best wishes to the seven-member team led by Manas Barua, as they will attempt to scale the third-highest mountain in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Murmu said the Kanchenjunga was a beautiful creation of nature and she was pleased to bless the team. "I am sure that this mission will be successful and will inspire many mountaineers in the future to scale greater heights," she said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chef de mission of the expedition, welcomed the President with the traditional 'Gamosa'.