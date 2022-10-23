The Assamese language news bulletin of Akashvani Dibrugarh will no longer be available from October 24 as it will be completely closed following an order from Prasar Bharti.

Prasar Bharti cited cost-cutting as the reason for their move to close the Assamese news campaign of Akashvani Dibrugarh Centre.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Syed Sadullah, a grade lyricist, renowned All India Radio veteran, and playwright said, “the Akashvani Dibrugarh Centre is a dream come true for the people of upper Assam, and the end of regional news campaign would be devastating. I was really disappointed to hear the news as, from 1971 to 1975, I was the first newsreader on All India Radio Dibrugarh and the announcer on Dibrugarh Radio. I'm quite upset right now since the radio is close to my heart”.

“All Dibrugarh Radio station listeners are opposed to the decision, and we are protesting. We also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and cabinet minister Sarbananda Sonowal, but there has been no response. Most people of upper Assam don’t want to be shut down”, said Arunita Devi, current news anchor of Akashvani Dibrugarh Centre.

AIR Dibrugarh, which was established on February 15, 1968, is India's sixth biggest medium wave radio station, transmitting in both AM (567kHz) at 529.1 metres of MW and FM (101.30MHz) bands three times a day, with a 5-minute regional news bulletin at 6 PM every day.