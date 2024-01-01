Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the 2023 delimitation exercise as the state's greatest achievement during a press meet at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Guwahati. Stating the positive impact on indigenous representation, he revealed that 96-98 assembly seats have been exclusively reserved for Assamese people.

The Chief Minister refrained from commenting on the specifics of how the delimitation was carried out but focused on the outcomes. Sarma noted that out of the 126 assembly seats, a substantial 96-98 seats were now exclusively designated for Assamese individuals who have been residing in Assam for over a century. This decision, he emphasized, ensures that only those with a deep-rooted connection to the state can contest and win in these specific constituencies.

In addition to this, Sarma highlighted that Barak Valley would have 8 seats specifically reserved for indigenous people, bringing the total count of seats for indigenous individuals in Barak and principle to 106. Expressing gratitude to the Election Commission, Sarma stated that the move was a significant step towards safeguarding the interests of the indigenous population.

The Chief Minister also linked the delimitation outcomes to the ULFA Accord, asserting that the principles established in 2023 would guide future delimitation processes. He reiterated two critical points from the Accord: firstly, that citizens cannot switch constituencies or districts and must be permanent residents by owning land in their voting region. Secondly, the Accord ensures that a voter can only participate in elections within their original constituency, preventing changes from one constituency to another.

Sarma stressed that these provisions offer the highest level of protection for the indigenous people of Assam within the constitutional framework. Citing examples, he pointed out that as per the ULFA Accord, a 5 km radius around Barpeta Satra is off-limits for land purchase, demonstrating the commitment to preserving indigenous territories.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister disclosed that there would be no tribal belts and blocks; instead, both indigenous and general populations would have designated belts and blocks, a measure discussed and decided upon in the ULFA peace accord.