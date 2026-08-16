Assamese Sattriya dancer Rodali Bora opens ‘Nritya Sangam’ in London, showcasing Assam’s rich cultural heritage

Assamese Sattriya dancer and actor Rodali Bora opened Nritya Sangam at The Nehru Centre in London with a graceful presentation of Krishna Vandana, bringing Assam’s revered Sattriya classical dance tradition to an international audience.

The cultural evening celebrated the richness and diversity of Indian performing arts, with a special focus on Assam’s distinctive classical and folk traditions. Bora’s opening performance offered the audience an opportunity to experience Sattriya, a classical dance tradition deeply rooted in Assam’s Vaishnavite cultural heritage and the centuries-old legacy of the Sattras.

The programme also featured renowned Kathak exponent Meghranjani Medhi, distinguished recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar. Her Kathak presentation added to the artistic confluence of two celebrated Indian classical dance traditions—Kathak and Sattriya highlighting the cultural diversity and shared artistic spirit of India.

Adding further vibrancy to the evening, the Luitporia Nasoni Group presented the colourful and energetic folk traditions of Assam. Through music, dance and performance, the group brought the cultural landscape of Assam alive on the London stage, showcasing the state's vibrant traditions, identity and artistic heritage.

One of the most touching moments of the evening was a heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg, whose immense contribution to Assamese music and culture has made him an enduring cultural icon. The tribute was warmly received by the audience and added an emotional dimension to the celebration of Assam’s artistic legacy.

The event witnessed a house-full auditorium, with people from diverse communities, including members of the British community, coming together to experience and appreciate Assam’s music, dance and cultural traditions.

The enthusiastic response from the audience transformed Nritya Sangam into more than just a cultural programme, it became a celebration of Assam’s identity and artistic heritage on an international stage. From the spiritual elegance of Sattriya to the vibrancy of Assamese folk traditions, the event offered a glimpse into the rich cultural tapestry of Assam and its enduring ability to connect with audiences across geographical and cultural boundaries.

The programme in London stands as a proud reflection of Assam’s growing cultural presence on the global stage, carrying forward the state’s traditions, stories and artistic expressions for audiences far beyond its borders.