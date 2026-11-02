Three people working at a fast-food outlet in Doddathoguru near Bengaluru's Electronic City were allegedly assaulted by a group of men following a dispute over spicy noodles, police said.

The incident took place on the night of October 29. The victims have been identified as Deepak Thapa, Hema and Lakshmi Lama, all natives of Assam.

According to the account of the incident, the accused — Nagaraj, Chandru and Devaraj — allegedly picked a fight with the shop staff over the noodles being too spicy. The men were reportedly under the influence of alcohol when the argument broke out.

The confrontation soon turned violent, with the accused allegedly pushing the three workers to the ground and kicking and punching them. A young man who attempted to intervene and rescue the victims was also chased and assaulted.

The incident was recorded by local residents on mobile phones. A video purportedly showing the assault has since surfaced, capturing a group of men punching and kicking one of the victims while he lies on the ground.

When police reached the spot, the woman shopkeeper showed them injuries sustained by her and another victim.

A case has been registered at the Electronic City Police Station, and further investigation is underway.