Stressing the importance of Hindi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that Assamese should speak Hindi in the spirit of their mother tongue here on December 14.

He further informed that he learnt Hindi with many difficulties as during his school days they were not taught how to speak Hindi or English.

''During school days we were not taught how to speak Hindi or English. So, we learnt it the hard way. Assamese should speak Hindi in the spirit of their mother tongue. Be Assamese but learn Hindi and English,'' Sarma said while speaking during a session at India Today NE Town Hall.

He further advised boys and girls of Assam to learn Hindi and English as well.

Besides speaking on plenty of issues during the India Today NE Town Hall event, Sarma also spoke about the much debated Indo-China clash and slammed the opposition for converting it into ''Tamasa''.

''The opposition has converted the clash into a ''Tamasa'', Sarma said during a conversation with India Today Magazine, Executive Editor, Kaushik Deka at India Today NE Townhall.

The recent Indo-China clash has invited a lot of criticism as it has given a chance to the opposition to hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-BJP government at the centre.

Soon after the reports pertaining to the Indio-China clash incident came into the public domain, the opposition was quick enough to take on Centre and one of them was All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Mislimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

On December 13 hit, Owaisi lambasted PM Modi's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in G20 Indonesia and also accused him of keeping the country in the "dark" for days and questioned why Parliament was not informed about the incident.

"Our External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar stated that old relations will not be restored until peace on the border is restored; however, we see that our Prime Minister gets up and meets with the Premier of China; why is there a need to show such weakness?" "China's PLA is sitting on 1,000 square kilometres in Ladakh, this is the truth, and our government says nothing when American generals come and tell us what is going on on the border," Owaisi added.

On December 9, at least six Indian Army soldiers were injured in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

After the incident, the injured army soldiers were admitted at the 51 base hospital of Basistha, Guwahati.

Notably, soldiers from both sides were injured in the clash.

Sources aware of the development said that in certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines.