Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika passed away at the Nemcare Hospitals in Guwahati, on May 16 afternoon after a battle with colon cancer. She was 44

Renowned in Assam’s cultural and musical diaspora, Gayatri Hazarika is revered for fusing traditional Assamese melodies with contemporary sounds.

She gained widespread acclamation with 'Xora Pate Pate Phagun Naame', a song that became an anthem of Assamese music. Her prowess was showcased via other well-loved songs such as 'Rati Rati Mor Xoon' and 'Ohar Dore Ubhoti Aatori Gola'.

Beyond playback singing, Hazarika was celebrated for her powerful live performances that drew audiences from across Assam. Her fan base extended nationally through music streaming platforms like Wynk Music and Gaana.

Her death has triggered an outpouring of grief across Assam, with tributes flooding social media.

On X, fans described her as a “rare talent” and “a voice of the people,” with many noting her strength during her illness.

Officials at Nemcare Hospital confirmed her passing.

Born and raised in Assam, Gayatri Hazarika was a cultural ambassador who carried the essence of Assamese music to a broader national audience. Her authenticity, warmth, and artistic integrity made her a beloved figure not only in the entertainment industry but also among the people of Assam, who saw in her a reflection of their cultural pride.