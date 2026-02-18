Assamese speech-to-text platform showcased at India AI Impact Summit

An Assamese language speech-to-text platform developed in Assam was presented at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, placing regional language technology from the Northeast on a national stage dominated by global artificial intelligence firms.

The application, Aakhor AI, has been built by Assam-based Borno Labs Private Limited and enables users to convert spoken Assamese into text. Its participation at the summit, held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, highlights growing efforts to include Indian regional languages in the country’s expanding AI ecosystem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit on February 16. The event has drawn more than 300 exhibitors, including startups, multinational technology companies and government departments, alongside AI leaders and industry representatives from India and abroad.

While much of the AI industry continues to focus on English and a limited number of global languages, the presence of an Assamese speech recognition tool underlines concerns over the digital exclusion of smaller linguistic communities. Technology experts have repeatedly warned that the absence of local language tools can widen access gaps in education, governance and business.

Developers Kabyanil Talukdar and Indranil Talukdar said the platform is designed to make digital tools more accessible to Assamese speakers, particularly students, writers and small business owners. Voice-based typing and content creation features could reduce dependence on English-language software and lower barriers to online participation.

Language technology specialists note that speech recognition systems for low-resource languages face challenges such as limited datasets and dialect diversity. Showcasing Assamese AI tools at a national forum signals increasing recognition of the need to invest in linguistic diversity within India’s technology policy.

The summit has featured participation from major AI companies and global technology leaders, reflecting India’s push to position itself as a key player in artificial intelligence. Against that backdrop, the inclusion of an Assamese-language platform draws attention to the question of how regional languages will be integrated into the country’s digital future.

For Assam, the development represents a step towards embedding the state’s official language within emerging AI-driven services, at a time when digital governance, online education and voice-based interfaces are expanding rapidly.