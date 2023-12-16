Veteran Assamese actor Jayanta Das is no more. The popular actor who was known for his hit Assamese comedy serial 'Bharaghar' passed away today at the age of 54.

Das had been suffering from liver ailments at the time of his death. He was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Apollo Hospital in Guwahati.

Jayanta Das is famous for his role as Hemanta Kakoti in the hit Assamese TV serial ‘Bharaghar’ which made him a household figure. He was also seen in several Assamese movies and serials.