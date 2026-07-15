Assam's 117-year-old Majbat Railway Station gets a modern facelift under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

The historic Majbat Railway Station in Assam's Udalguri district has been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, transforming the 117-year-old railway station into a modern passenger facility while preserving its historical character.

Redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, the upgraded station is among the 50 railway stations in Assam being modernised under the Centre's flagship station redevelopment programme. The project focuses on enhancing passenger comfort, safety, accessibility and operational efficiency while strengthening regional connectivity.

The redevelopment includes a revamped station building, a redesigned entrance, an expanded circulating area to facilitate smoother movement of vehicles and passengers, organised parking facilities and dedicated pedestrian pathways. A spacious entrance porch has also been constructed to improve passenger pick-up and drop-off arrangements.

Passenger amenities have been significantly upgraded with improved booking counters featuring better queuing systems, a spacious waiting hall, a dedicated baby care room and modern toilets, including facilities designed for Divyangjan.

The station's platforms have been upgraded to improve passenger safety and convenience. New passenger information systems, train display boards, coach guidance displays and high-mast lighting have also been installed to enhance the overall travel experience.

Accessibility has been a key focus of the redevelopment. The station now features ramps, tactile tiles, accessible signages and reserved parking spaces to ensure barrier-free movement for persons with disabilities.

The project has also addressed several long-standing issues, including congestion at the station entrance, inadequate parking facilities, ageing passenger infrastructure and poor accessibility. Improved landscaping and enhanced lighting have further upgraded the station's appearance.

Established in 1909 during the British era, Majbat Railway Station is located on the Rangiya-Murkongselek railway section under the Rangiya Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway. The station has served the region for more than a century, connecting several towns and villages across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. It also functions as an important railhead for devotees travelling to the nearby Mahamuni Devalaya.

The redeveloped station is expected to improve passenger experience, strengthen regional connectivity and support tourism and economic activity in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicating the redeveloped Majbat Railway Station as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a nationwide initiative aimed at modernising railway stations while enhancing passenger amenities and improving regional connectivity.