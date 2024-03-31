12 items in Assam have received GI tags today. The GI tag is given by the Geographical Indication Registry. 6 prestigious GI Tags have been granted to traditional crafts with support from NABARD, regional office, Guwahati. It has been facilitated by Padma Shri Dr. Rajani Kant, GI Expert.

12 products from 6 communities in Assam have received GI tags today. Sarthebari’s metal craft, Asharikandi terracotta, Assam Bihu Dhol, Jaapi (a traditional conical hat from assam) craft, jotha, gogona, kham, serza, sifung.

, items created from Panimeteka (water hyacinth), dhool, Mising taat (handloom) product have received the GI tag.

Jotha, gogona, kham, serza, and sifung have also been given the GI tag. These products are deeply rooted in the history of the region, support nearly one lakh people directly.