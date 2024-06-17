At the tender age of 13, Aniya Vibes is already making waves in the Assamese music industry with her unique blend of western and traditional influences. The young artiste, raised in California by her techie parents from San Francisco, has released her latest single 'Uri Jai Mon,' a tropical summer anthem that fuses pitched-up samples of the 'Pepa' (traditional Assamese wind instrument) with the rhythms of dancehall and reggaeton.

Despite being miles away from the cultural landscapes of Assam, Aniya's music shows no signs of an expatriate. Her uncle, renowned music composer and producer Sibabrata Sharma, plays a significant role in her musical journey, collaborating with her to compose and create music that seamlessly blends her western influences with his wealth of experience in Indian music.

The lyrics of 'Uri Jai Mon' have been penned by the well-known musician Maitrayee Patar, who expressed her admiration for Aniya's talent. "It's been a humbling experience working with a youngster like Aniya," Patar shared. "I hope listeners enjoy the song. It's also inspiring to see the support Aniya has been receiving from her parents. I hope teenagers and children in Assam get more support in pursuing arts and entertainment. I am always happy to work with them."

Aniya's talent has already caught the attention of acclaimed musician Joi Barua, who recently took to social media to applaud her achievements.

To celebrate the release of 'Uri Jai Mon,' a launch party was organised in Zoo Road, Guwahati, attended by distinguished members of the Assamese music industry, including Bornali Kalita, Rupam Bhuyan, and Pallab Talukdar.

Having made her debut at the age of 9, Aniya Vibes is emerging as a bridge between the sonics of her motherland and the modern soundscape of the world. Her latest single, 'Uri Jai Mon,' is a joyful display of resilience and the spirit of youth, showcasing the artist's maturity and talent beyond her years.