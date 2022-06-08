State's first farmer production company 'Kuhipaat' launched in Titabor, Jorhat with ‘Our village Our Pride’ programme at Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat. With this innovative plan in four ideal villages, a target of producing 150 metric tonnes of salt rice seeds has been set.

Under the 'our village, our pride' programme, the Assam Agricultural University launched an innovative agriculture programme in the state. Kuhipat, the farmer production company, was established by the university in collaboration with the Titabor Regional Agricultural Research Centre with farmers from the agriculture-dominated Deogharia, Lalung, Palengi, and Dihingia villages of Titabar in Jorhat district.

On the occasion, the university also distributed newly invented salt rice seeds to a select group of farmers.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar Chetia, Chief Scientist, Regional Agricultural Research Centre, Titabar, said at a function in Deogharia village of Titabar on that under the our village our pride scheme, they had initially started the production process by establishing a farmer production company to double the income of farmers in selected Deogharia, Lalung, Palengi, and Dihingia villages.