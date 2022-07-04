Assam's first sculpture-based cultural institution Srimanta Sankardev Lok-Bhaskarjya Kalakshetra is under construction in the Sibsagar district. The Asom Sattra Mahasabha proposed funding for the cultural institution.

The Kalakshetra project was initiated by award-winning sculptor Amrit Mahanta who recently grabbed public attention and government approval by carving in wood a replica of some portion of the 'Brindavani Bastra'.

The Srimanta Sankardev Lok-Bhaskarjya Kalakshetra (SSLBK) will include a museum, a Sankari art, and culture training centre, an auditorium, a theme park, and a guest home.

Amrit Mahanta's family, the secretary of the Srimanta Sankardev Lok-Bhaskarjya Kalakshetra Unnayan Samiti (SSLBKUS), has contributed three bighas of land for the Kalakshetra's construction. Some Muslim residents around the Lok-Bhaskarjya Kalakshetra site are expected to give land for the project as well.

The cultural institution's construction has already begun. Initially, eleven sculptors were assigned to create idols and other sculptural works for the Lok-Bhaskarjya Kalakshetra.

Shiva Konyak of Hahchara Kujibali has also donated an idol of Lord Shiva to the Kalakshetra.

Idols of deities seen in places like Mathura and Vrindavan will be engraved on the boundary wall of the Lok-Bhaskarjya Kalakshetra.

They are planning to have a 15-foot-tall statue of Srimanta Sankardev at the Kalakshetra. We hope that the Lok-Bhaskarjya Kalakshetra will also serve as a tourist spot.

Amrit Mahanta recently grabbed public attention and government approval by carving in wood a replica of some portion of the 'Brindavani Bastra' on the seat of the guru (Sankardev). The original 'Brindavani Bastra,' a big holy fabric created under Sankardev's supervision in the 16th century, is reported to be in England.