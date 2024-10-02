In a remarkable recognition of Assam’s cultural diversity and traditional knowledge, the Geographical Indications (GI) Registry in Chennai has officially awarded GI tags to eight distinct products from the state, underscoring the significance of these items in preserving the region's heritage.

The recently tagged products encompass a range of traditional food items and rice beer varieties, particularly reflecting the age-old practices of the Bodo community. This recognition not only highlights the craftsmanship of local producers but also strengthens the identity of the indigenous tribes of Assam.

One of the highlights is the GI tag granted to three varieties of traditional rice beer, with the application submitted by the Bodo Traditional Brewers Association. Leading this group is ‘Bodo Jou Gwran,’ a powerful rice beer that holds an alcohol content of approximately 16.11%, making it one of the most potent brews in Assam.

Another GI-certified beverage is ‘Maibra Jou Bidwi,’ or ‘Maibra Jwu Bidwi’ in local dialect, a beloved rice beer served as a customary welcome drink in Bodo households. This rice beer is made by fermenting half-cooked rice (locally called mairong) with minimal water and a touch of ‘amao,’ a traditional yeast, lending it a unique flavor that resonates with the community.

The third notable variant, ‘Bodo Jou Gishi,’ also celebrates Bodo traditions of rice beer brewing. This drink, steeped in mythology, is believed to have roots in legends surrounding Lord Shiva and is often considered to have medicinal properties, emphasizing its cultural and spiritual significance in Bodoland.

In addition to these beverages, four food products have also earned the prestigious GI tag. Among them is ‘Bodo Napham,’ a signature fermented fish dish made through a meticulous anaerobic fermentation process in sealed containers for two to three months. Given the region's frequent rains and the seasonal nature of fishing, the Bodo community has developed various preservation techniques, including smoking, salting, and fermenting, with ‘Bodo Napham’ being a notable example.

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‘Bodo Ondla,’ a rice powder-based curry flavored with garlic, ginger, salt, and alkali, has also been acknowledged for its unique preparation. Another festive favorite, ‘Bodo Gwkha’ (also known as ‘Gwka Gwkhi’), traditionally cooked during the Bwisagu festival, represents the deep-rooted connection between food and Bodo celebrations.

Additionally, ‘Bodo Narzi,’ a semi-fermented dish made from jute leaves (Corchorus capsularis), has been recognized for its nutritional value, particularly its richness in Omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, and essential vitamins. This dish has long been cherished for its health benefits and distinctive flavor profile.

The recognition extends beyond food, with the ‘Bodo Aronai,’ a finely woven cloth measuring between 1.5 to 2.5 meters long, also earning a GI tag. This traditional fabric, often draped over the shoulder, is intricately woven by local artisans and reflects the cultural vibrancy of the Bodo people. Its designs are inspired by the natural world, with motifs drawn from trees, flowers, birds, and mountains, echoing the Bodo community’s deep connection with nature.

These newly awarded GI tags not only honor the unique products of Assam but also serve as a testament to the rich traditions of the Bodo community, rooted in their land, festivals, and natural surroundings. This milestone reinforces the importance of protecting and promoting indigenous knowledge systems, ensuring they remain a vital part of Assam’s cultural tapestry.