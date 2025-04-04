The state secretary of Assam's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Amlanjyoti Hatibaruah, on April 4, said that the party does not indulge in vote-splitting politics and will only field candidates in Panchayats where it has the potential to effectively counter the BJP.

He added that in constituencies where AAP does not field a candidate, the party will extend support to capable anti-BJP contenders.

When questioned about AAP’s strength in Assam’s political landscape, Hatibaruah responded that AAP has workers in every corner of Assam actively working at the grassroots level. He further added that many of AAP’s former workers are now leading various parties. Parties like Raijor Dal, TMC, and SJP are functioning today with the blessings of AAP.

Masuma Begum, the lone AAP-elected corporator in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, addressed the press and said that despite being the only representative, she has stood by the people in all developmental efforts. She appreciated AAP for giving her the opportunity to work for the people, something she considers rare in politics. Masuma urged the people of Assam to come forward and embrace AAP’s politics of development.

Victor Gogoi, AAP Assam’s State Administrative Secretary and Panchayat Election In-Charge, informed the media that more than 500 aspirants have already applied for candidature in Zila Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat seats. Accusing both Congress and BJP of corrupting the panchayati raj system, Victor Gogoi challenged them to present a record of how many developmental works were undertaken by the 8,970 elected Congress representatives and 11,325 elected BJP representatives in the last election.

AAP Assam’s State Organizational Secretary Jayanta Saikia was also present at the press conference.