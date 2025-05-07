Abhinab Gautam, a promising athlete from Assam Agricultural University’s (AAU) College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, has made the nation proud by securing a bronze medal at the Asian Armwrestling Championship 2025.



The prestigious event, held in New Delhi from May 3, saw participation from 21 Asian countries, including powerhouses like Japan, Iran, and Kazakhstan.



Competing in the youth men’s below 75 kg left-hand category, Gautam showcased exceptional strength, technique, and resilience, battling his way through a highly competitive field to claim the third spot on the podium. His triumph not only earned him a medal but also the honour of hoisting the Indian tricolour at an international stage.



The championship drew athletes from countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Jordan, Mongolia, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan, among others, making Gautam’s feat all the more significant.