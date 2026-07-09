Assam's Act East Affairs department has no independent projects, spent over Rs 1.70 crore on regional diplomacy since 2022

The Assam government has informed the Legislative Assembly that the Act East Policy Affairs Department does not implement any independent projects and, consequently, has no project-wise fund allocation or implementation progress to report.

Replying to a question raised by Congress leader and MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury on Thursday, July 9, Act East Policy Affairs Minister Bimal Bora said the department functions primarily as a facilitator of international engagement, policy dialogue and regional cooperation under India's Act East Policy rather than as an implementing agency.

The minister stated that the department has utilised its budget to organise international conferences, diplomatic exchanges, academic engagements and policy discussions aimed at strengthening Assam's connectivity and cooperation with neighbouring countries and Southeast Asia. Since 2022, these initiatives have involved an expenditure of more than Rs 1.70 crore.

One of the department's flagship initiatives was the "Act East Through Northeast" Conclave, organised in Guwahati on May 27, 2022, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to commemorate 30 years of India-ASEAN relations.

The conclave brought together the Assam Chief Minister, Union ministers, senior state officials, ambassadors and high commissioners from ASEAN countries, and policymakers. Discussions centred on enhancing road, rail, waterway, air and digital connectivity between Northeast India and ASEAN nations, while also exploring cooperation in tourism, tea, textiles and exports of regional products, including bamboo and garlic.

The following day, on May 28-29, 2022, the department jointly organised the NADI 3.0 Conference with the MEA and Asian Confluence. The international conference focused on water management, river conservation and regional cooperation among countries in the Bay of Bengal and Southeast Asia.

The inaugural session was attended by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, then Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen, Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the then departmental minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

According to the Assembly reply, the combined expenditure on the two events stood at Rs 1,23,50,548.

The government also informed the House that a 25-member delegation from Bangladesh visited Assam from June 16 to 20, 2022, as part of celebrations marking Bangladesh's 50th year of independence and India's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The delegation, comprising 15 freedom fighters, six journalists and four youth representatives, visited religious, cultural and historical sites before interacting with the Chief Minister, departmental minister, Chief Secretary and senior officials. The programme, aimed at strengthening cultural ties between India and Bangladesh, involved an expenditure of Rs 10,99,710.

On February 16, 2024, the department organised the "Act East Through Assam: Connectivity Conclave" in Guwahati, focusing on economic corridors linking Northeast India with Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The conclave explored strategies for enhancing regional trade, connectivity and economic cooperation with neighbouring countries and international organisations. The event incurred an expenditure of Rs 26,07,977.

The Assembly was further informed that a 32-member delegation from Thailand met senior Assam government officials on September 23, 2024, to discuss collaboration under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The discussions covered industry partnerships, tourism, trade, investment, cultural and language exchange, vocational education, student and faculty exchange programmes, scholarships and research collaboration. The programme cost Rs 20,660.

The department also supported the fifth India-Japan Intellectual Conclave (Kizuna-5), held on February 6-7, 2025, which focused on cooperation in technology, education and logistics.

In June 2025, a core team from Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City visited Assam to explore collaboration in sustainable development, technology, spirituality and regional connectivity. The combined expenditure on these engagements was Rs 10 lakh.

As part of its academic outreach, the department partnered with Royal Global University on March 10, 2026, to organise a quiz and debate competition titled "Youth Interaction with the Act East Policy and Assam's Emerging Role", aimed at promoting awareness of the policy among students. The programme cost Rs 5 lakh.

On March 12, 2026, the department collaborated with the Department of Political Science at Cotton University to organise an international conclave titled "Assam in Act East Policy: Gateway, Catalyst and Bridge to the East", involving an expenditure of Rs 4,98,212.

The Assembly reply underscores that while the Act East Policy Affairs Department does not execute infrastructure or development projects, it serves as a coordinating platform for diplomatic engagement, academic outreach and regional cooperation initiatives intended to strengthen Assam's strategic role under India's Act East Policy.