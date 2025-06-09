Assam’s active Covid-19 cases drop to six; most cases mild
Assam reports only six active Covid-19 cases with two new recoveries. Most cases in India remain mild and are treated at home, says Health Ministry.
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The active Covid-19 case count in Assam dropped to just six in the ongoing wave, with two more recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on June 9.
According to the data, there are six active cases in Assam, while two have recovered since Sunday.
Since January this year, Assam has seen seven people recovering from the COVID-19 virus, it added.
There are 6,133 active COVID-19 cases in India, and six more deaths have been reported, the ministry said.
Official sources have maintained that most cases are mild and managed under home care.
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