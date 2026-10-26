Assam is set to export 123 kg of agarwood chips to Dubai, with the consignment valued at Rs 2.58 crore, under an initiative of the state government.

The chips, produced in Golaghat district, will be exported by MJI Group with the support of the state government and in coordination with the Department of Commerce and Public Enterprises.

The export marks an effort to expand the international market for Assam’s agarwood products and promote the state’s potential in the agarwood sector.

The 123 kg consignment has a stated market value of Rs 2 crore 58 lakh 30 thousand. Further details regarding the shipment and its export arrangements were not provided in the announcement.