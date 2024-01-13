In anticipation of the annual Jonbeel Mela set to commence from January 18 to January 20 at Jonai Pathar near Jagiroad, the district administration led by Commissioner Devashish Sharma, has pledged full support to ensure a seamless and successful event.

During a meeting on Friday at Jonai Pathar, Commissioner Sharma reassured the organizers of the district administration's commitment to providing all necessary assistance. This annual cultural extravaganza, known for its unique barter system, is expected to draw visitors from far and wide.

Superintendent of Police Hemant Kumar Das, present at the meeting, issued instructions for the fire brigade to establish a camp throughout the duration of the fair, emphasizing the importance of safety measures.

Commissioner Sharma, focusing on logistical arrangements, directed relevant departments to collaborate closely with the organizers. His directives included ensuring a clean drinking water supply, establishing medical centers, and maintaining sanitation facilities. This collaborative effort aims to create a secure and enjoyable environment for attendees.

The meeting saw the participation of heads of various departments and office bearers of the Jonbeel Mela Committee, highlighting a collective commitment to the success of the event.

With preparations in full swing and a shared dedication to cultural preservation, the Jonbeel Mela promises to be a memorable experience for locals and visitors alike.